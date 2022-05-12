Advertisement

…Road construction to continue despite rain

Rising from her weekly Executive Council meeting, the Imo State Government on Wednesday constituted two major committees – one on proposed security conference and the other, on construction of modern abattoirs in Imo State.

The meeting which was presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma also took other critical decisions regarding the ongoing road construction in the State, the abuse of property belonging to the State by individuals aided by government personnel, among others.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Exco, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba supported by his colleagues in Works (Barr. Raph Nwosu), Lands and Survey (Barr. Kezie Ogaziechi), Education (Prof. Sylvester Okorondu), Youths and Sports (Mr. Dan Ogu) and Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, said the two committees will work out the modalities on how to achieve the desire of the government with regard to security of lives and property of citizens and proper abattoir operations in Imo State.

He said while the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Dr. Ugorji O Ugorji will oversee activities of members of the committee on the proposed security conference the other committee that will work out modalities for the construction of Modern abattoirs which will take care of the meat sold to consumers in the State will be chaired by the Commissioner for Livestock, Dr. Anthony Mgbeahuruike.

“The committee on abattoir is to visit the SOMACHI abattoir and others and examine their sanitary condition and determine whether they are still fit as a place where animals are slaughtered for public consumption and if not recommend that they be closed, while temporary arrangement is made for slaughtering of animals before the modern abattoir comes in place,” Emelumba said.

Emelumba informed that Exco noted with delight the report from the Commissioner for Education that Governor Uzodimma donated many trailer loads of textbooks running into billions of Naira for Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions in Imo State, and that the Ministry of Education had taken delivery of the books which are meant to to be distributed free to the schools and to help facilitate quality education in the State.

He further said that the Executive Council was delighted to note that the Imo Contingent for this year’s Para-Games came 6th overall in the country and 1st in Southeast. “They won a total of 59 medals, which comprises 16 Gold, 25 Silver and 18 Bronze. Because of their sterling performance His Excelency, the Governor, has graciously agreed to host them at a very close date to be announced soon.”

The Commissioner said that the Council frowned at the continued appropriation of Government lands and property by unscrupulous elements who conive with some persons in the government ministries, departments and agencies, warning that “those involved in such shady businesses are doing so at their own risks.”

He said because all government lands are in the process of automation “and once completed, all the lands collected or taken by forging C-of-O for sale will be recovered and those involved are doing so at their own risk because government will not only recover the lands but any one found culpable will be punished accordingly.”

Regarding ongoing works on the roads, the Commissioner said the Exco was delighted to note that the projects will continue unhindered by the rains as the Commissioner for Works assured of the preparedness of the contractors to live up to expectations having been reasonably funded.