Sen Bala Mohammed, the leading PDP presidential aspirant, has pledged to run an inclusive government where no person, region or demographics will be left behind if he secures the party’s presidential ticket and wins the 2023 presidential election. The advocate of the Nigeria First Agenda disclosed this on when he addressed hundreds of enthusiastic and hugely motivated party delegates from FCT, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states on Thursday 12 May and Friday 13 May, 2022.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Spokesman of the Bala Mohammed presidential campaign who also doubles as its Ag Director General, Prof Udenta O. Udenta where Senator Bala Mohammed who stated that Sen Bala Mohammed called on the delegates to join him in retrieving, rescuing and renovating the the country with knowledge based solutions.

Prof Udenta further added that Bala Mohammed’s meeting with the FCT and South East delegates yielded fruitful results. “We are delighted by the enthusiasm and cooperation expressed by the delegates of FCT, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi. It’s incredible how the delegates effortlessly connect with Sen Bala Mohammed’s powerful message of hope and national recovery with each region and group contributing their quota to that effort. Sen Bala Mohammed’s presidential campaign is non an unstoppable movement no doubt about it”.

Prof Udenta who explained that Senator Bala Mohammed understands the tenets and spirit of self actualization urged PDP delegates across the country “to give their support to a visionary leader who is fully prepared for national sacrifice, who is tried and trusted and whose compelling life journey and exposure as a journalist, civil servant, senator, minister and governor has equipped with the skills set to tackle the myriad of frightening problems this clueless APC administration has bequeathed to the nation”.

“Under the watch of a Bala Mohammed presidency, he will leverage on the nationalistic instincts inherent in Nigerian citizens to drive national development both from the individual and from the community in a vertical and horizontal manner”, Prof Udenta continued, while also expressing gratitude to the stakeholders and delegates for the warm reception and their pledge to support the Bala Mohammed Nigeria First agenda. “And we are confident Sen Bala Mohammed will get their support”, he concluded.