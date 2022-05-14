Advertisement





His Highness the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, will today leave for a week-long visit to Senegal on the invitation of the Senegalese President, Mr Macky Sall.



There is a lot of excitement in Senegal because the visit is considered as a home coming by the people of Senegal because the father of the Emir, the late Emir Ado Bayero, was Nigeria’s Ambassador to that country as at the time he was made the Emir of Kano in 1963.



The Emir is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Macky Sall and also pay homage to late the Sheikh Ibrahim Niass and his family in Kaolack during the visit. The visit to Kaolack is also considered significant as it will renew and enhance the relationship between the families of the late Ibrahim Niass and the Kano Emirate built over100 years ago.



According to a statement from the Emir’s Palace, His Highness will also

use the opportunity to tour some of the landmark projects being undertaken by the government of President Macky Sall. He will also visit the Nigerian Mission and interact with officers of the mission and members of the Nigerian Community



There will also be business meetings between members of the Senegalese and Kano business communities.



His Highness is being accompanied by Ambassador Ahmed Umar, Dan Maliki

Amb. Ahmed Ibrahim, Talban Kano and

Isa Sanusi Bayero. Others are Dalhatu Abubakar, Abba Dantata, Umar Sani Marshall and Sabi’u Mahuta AA Rano who are representing members of the business community.