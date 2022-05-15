Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has revealed that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not happy with the brutal enforcement of the sit at home, sacrilegious killings and other security-related threats in the Igbo land.

Governor Soludo disclosed this while making known his recent visit to Mazi Kanu at the DSS custody on Friday and the reasons behind the visit.

According to him, he visited Kanu primarily to felicitate with him and also as part of his wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

He said, although Kanu was in very high spirits and had quality and frank discussion with him; he (Kanu) also expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

Gov. Soludo also revealed that Kanu said he would be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace, if given the opportunity.

Soludo wrote: “I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

“He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere. He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB. He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

“Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.

“It is well indeed!”

Recall that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is answering a 15-count treasonable charge the Federal Government preferred against him. The charges against him border on his alleged act of terrorism, felony, incitement, unlawful importation of a radio transmitter, and headship of an illegal organization.

Recall also that the Trial Justice, Binta Nyako had ordered the DSS to allow Kanu to have access to three visitors, two days in the week.