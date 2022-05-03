Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said peace, accountability, monitoring and evaluation and community engagement have have been vanished and were replaced with nepotism, exclusion, insolence and arrogance by the APC administration.

Mohammed was speaking today when he paid Sallah homage to former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi in Kaduna.

According to Bala Abdulkadir, the PDP will rescue Nigerians from the division and hardship the APC has subjected and will ensure exemplary leadership is provided.

On his visit to the former governor, Mohammed said Makarfi is his mentor who has touched his life by his selfless service to humanity, hardwork and the development of the Party..