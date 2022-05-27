Ex Chief of Air Staff Sadiq wins Bauchi APC governorship primary election

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ambassador Sadiq Baba Abubakar (rtd) has won the All Progressives Congress APC govenorship Primary election.

Sadiq is now the candidate to represent the party during the forthcoming governorship election in 2023, He scores 370 votes to defeat Sentor Halliru Dauda Jika, a senator representing Bauchi Central, who scores 278, followed by the youngest among the aspirants Nura Manu Sorowho scored 269, Dr Musa Babayo scores 70 votes, Farouk Mustafa 26 votes, alone time Bauchi SSG Mahmood Maijamaa who score eight votes, former Minister of Health , Dr Ali Pate scores zero vote

Sadiq joined the governorship race for 2023 under the flagship of the APC along with other contestants.

Declaring Sadiq winner of the election the chairman of the election committee Ali Sa’ad former Governor of Jigawa State, said Sadiq Baba Abubakar scores the highest votes and declare him winner of the APC Governorship primary election.

In his acceptance speech Sadiq thanked the delegates who elected him and describe his success as the success of the party.