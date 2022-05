Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has led delegation of his top government officials on a visit to the chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

The delegation to Bamaina had the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Honorable Abubakar Y. Suleiman, PDP Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, PPS, Pharmacist Samaila Burga among other dignitaries.