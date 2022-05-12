Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Ministry of Women Affairs have today commenced a one-day training for 30 women on production of sanitary items for the management of COVID-19 hazards in Bauchi state.

The training which was a collaboration between the ministry and QUB Resources Limited, Abuja, was carried out under the ministry’s Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) workshop.

Speaking during the training exercise, Mrs Lydia Shehu, representative of QUB Resources Limited said that the theme of the training is ‘building women economic resilience for inclusive recovery’.

Shehu said the aim of the training was for the attainment of personal protection, improvement in personal hygiene as well as protection of family members from bacteria, viruses, among others.

“The aim is also for them to learn the skills and to use it as a means of getting income. They will improve on their stream of income and they are also expected to train other women.

“We are lucky to have a skillful and resourceful resource person for the training, hence, the exercise has been so enriching and very impactful,” she said.

She explained that in the recent past, there was a challenge of COVID-19 pandemic and so many people suffered loss apart from some losing their lives.

According to her, in the wisdom of the Federal Ministry for Women Affairs under the leadership of Honourable Dame Tallen, organised the programme called Women’s Economic Empowerment Workshop for the production of sanitary items for the management of COVID-19 hazards.

“In most pandemic or any disease burden, it’s the women and children that are mostly affected and in the wisdom of the Federal Ministry, they decided to conduct this training to the states in Nigeria and Bauchi state is one of them.

“These women are trained on the production of sanitary items such as liquid soap, hand sanitisers, Dettol and Izar,” she said.

The representative further explained that the skills taught were not capital intensive, adding that the trainees could start up the business with little.

She however, urged the trainees to put the skills acquired into practice and impart the knowledge to some other women in the state.

In their separate votes of thanks, two beneficiaries: Mrs Abigael Yusuf and Rukayat Uthman, who appreciated the Minister for Women Affairs for the kind gesture, said it would go a long way in reducing idleness and poverty in some households.

Added that they could now produce those items for themselves and their families instead of using their money to buy them from the market, promising that they would impart the knowledge to their friends and other people in their various communities.