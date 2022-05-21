Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, confirmed the incident and ordered a thorough investigation over the matter alleged blasphemy in which a prime suspecrs 40 years old married woman escaped death from irate youths.

In a statement Police Public Relations Officer SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil said “On 20th May, 2022 Some irate youths set six(6) Houses and seven(7) shops ablaze, while some score of persons were injured as a result of a Blasphemous message posted on a social media by one Rhoda Jatau (female) 40yrs old a staff of the Medical Department Warji Local Government”

Wakil said “The Police have since deployed all Tactical Teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control.

The area is calm for now, while visibility Patrols are on going to keep the peace”.

He said “The Commissioner of Police appeal to the general public to be calm and go about their lawful business without any fear of intimidation as normalcy has been restored in the affected area and assured the public’s that the Police is on top of the situation and will continue to update the Public as to the level of investigation from time to time”.

Wakio said The Command would like to use this medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance over the activities of their wards, particularly youths, and urged Religious Leaders, Community Leaders and Elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from anything that could temper with the security of their areas.

The incident occured few days ago after a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, was killed for alleged blasphemy,.

Resideny of Warji said the woman Rhoda narrowly escaped escaped death by angry youths in Katanga, Headquarters of Warji local government area of Bauchi State on Friday.

He said the youths in the area mounted a serious search for the lady immediately after the Jumat prayers, but could not find her after she was whisked away to safety by residents.

Angered by the development, the youths destroyed some properties and injured several people but no death was recorded.

Religious clerics in the area confirmed the incident to journalists.

Religious clerics in the community are working hard to calm the youth and advised them not to retaliate or to allow the situation to degenerate.