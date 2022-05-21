Advertisement



From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In continuation of his political engagements will party stakeholders and delegates, the presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress APC, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has told party delegates in Bauchi State not to sell out their votes to big politicians during the party’s special convention.

Amaechi, who was speaking during his meeting with the APC delegates in Bauchi State, noted that delegates votes is their personal rights, and urged them to votes wisely during the convention time.

According to the former Governor of Rivers and minister of Transport, among all the contestants in the race, he is the most qualified candidate, considering his anticidences as bureaucrat, technocrat as well as political activists who fought for the immentipation of the president government at the centre.

He, also promised to complete the ongoing railway projects from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri if elected as the president of the republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“I’m before you seeking your support, your votes to achieve the mandate task ahead of us, I promised to run all inclusive goverment”, says Amaechi.

In his speech, the leader of the delegations who was Nigerian ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tugga who spoke on behalf of the delegations, said Amaechi is the right candidate, right choice and right answer to the present reality of Nigerian democracy.

According the the German envoy, Amaechi is more than qualify to rule the country going by his tracks record and the lone governor from the South South who fought for actualization of our great party APC today.

Tugga, assured the presidential aspirant of total support from all the stakeholders and delegates across the 20 local government in the State.