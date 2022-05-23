Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries coming up on Thursday, a political group in Bauchi state called ‘Coalition of APC Groups’ yesterday accused the minister of humanitarian affairs Hajiya Sadiya Farouk of inducing the state delegates to vote for her husband Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar who is an aspirant in the party.

Leader of the coalition Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi Ajiya made the accusation in a press release issued to newsmen in Bauchi.

He alleged that the minister is using the survival funds meant to assist downtrodden citizens in the state to lure delegates to choose her husband in the upcoming governorship primaries.

According to him, Sadiya instead of taking names of ‘the right beneficiaries’ to benefit from the survival funds, took details of party members that will participate in the forthcoming primary election as beneficiaries of the funds.

The group asserted that it was unlawful for the minister to convert humanitarian assistance into campaign funds calling on president Muhammadu Buhari to sanction her.

“It has come to our notice that the minister is using survival funds to induce delegates to choose her husband in the governorship primaries. Recently she collected names and account details of delegates in the name of survival funds which is supposed to be for the less privileged instead of delegates.

“Her action was meant to induce them into voting her husband Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar as the APC governorship candidate of Bauchi state”. The group alleged.

But in swift reaction, the Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq Campaign Organization dismissed the allegation with a wave of hands declaring that there is no truth whatsoever in the claim.

Chairman of the Media Council of the Organization, Salisu Ahmed Barau while speaking through the telephone said that, “What Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk is doing has nothing to do with her Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, she is doing it in her capacity as a woman of Bauchi State”.

Salisu Barau stressed that, “They should remember that she is married to His Excellency, Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar by virtue of which she is an indegene of Bauchi State and has the right to contribute to the development of the state unhindered”.