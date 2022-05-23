Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the security of lives and properties of citizens of the state adding that any blasphemous act stands condemned.

Accordingly, pledged to deal with those involved in causing the problems no matter how his position in the society as well as the culprits will be brought to book.

Mohammed was speaking during a visit to Warji where he added that his administration will not condone any act of sabotage to security adding that the recent blasphemy in the area is wholeheartedly condemned.

The Governor said Warji Local Government has been a peaceful place to live hence the need for the community leaders to ensure tolerance and togetherness for a better society.

According to Mohammed, the State Government in collaboration with security agencies has set up an investigation panel to identify and ensure the culprits face the wrath of the law to serve as detterent to others.

He added that his administration will continue to work together with relevant stakeholders to ensure normalcy is restored in the area.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Umar Sanda told the Governor that although some houses and shops were burnt dawn, but there was no life’s loss in the incident.

The CP, assured that the Police will remain committed to protecting lives and properties of citizens of Bauchi State and Nigeria.

On his part, the District Head of Warji, Alhassan Sama’ila expressed gratitude to Governor Bala for the prompt visit.

247 also reports that 6 houses, 8 shops were burnt and destroyed by some errant youth during the incident.