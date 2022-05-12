Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Anambra State Command, says its has arrested a suspected human trafficker in the state.

NAPTIP Commander in the state, Mrs. Judith-Chukwu Ibadin made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka, the state’s capital, in which she said the unnamed suspect was arrested in collaboration with officers Nigeria Immigration Service, Anambra State Command.

According to her, the trafficker was arrested at the immigration office in Awka, while he was trying to procure a Nigerian international passport for a female victim, to traffick her to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She said the female victim was lured from Edo state to Anambra by the Onitsha-based trafficker in conjunction with his syndicates, but was rescued in the operation.

The statement reads: “NAPTIP Anambra state Command in collaboration with Nigeria Immigration Service, Anambra State Command arrested a suspected male human trafficker today 11th May, 2022 and rescued the female victim.

“The suspect, who resides in Onitsha, Anambra State, in conjunction with his syndicates who are based in Edo State and Dubai respectively, lured the victim from Edo State to Anambra state.

“The suspect was arrested at immigration office while he was trying to procure Nigerian international passport for the victim to be trafficked to Dubai with.

“Meanwhile the victim has been taken to a safe home by NAPTIP while investigation is ongoing.”

Recall that this is coming barely one month after NAPTIP Northwest Zonal Office, which covers Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kaduna and Bauchi states rescued a total of 35 persons (comprising 6 males and 29 females) from human traffickers in different parts of the states.