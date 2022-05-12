Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Communities of Burra District in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State are in serious panic over series of attack by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits I which four people are killed one person kidnapped medione injured.

The bandits attacked Yadagungume and Limi in which they killed Three people are killed. You can call Sadam, after 24 hours they attacked Agwarmaji village and killed one person.

A residents of the area, Sadam Mato, Fatima Sani and Iliya Haruna told repirters in Bauchi that four people killed had been buried in the community according to Islamic rites.

Police Public Relations Officer Mohammed Ahmed Wakil State’s Police confirmed the incident he said one person was receiving treatment.

He said the incident was reported to the Police on Wednesday, at about 5.00a.m.

“Some unknown gunmen invaded Yadagungume village, shot two people one Shuaibu Sani, 25 and one Ruwa Ali, 35, all males, living in Limi village via Sama Ward, while one Yusuf Sani, 30 of Yadagungume, sustained bullet wounds on his body and was rushed to General Hospital Ningi, he is presently on admission receiving treatment.,” he said.

Also, unknown gunmen have abducted a 26-year-old Shuaibu Bala of the same Yadagungume and whisked him to an unknown destination.

Wakil said the Command received a distress call and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Burra Division led a team of policemen and went to the scene of the crime, where 13 empty shells of AK-47 were recovered, while the suspects are still at large.

He said that two corpses were taken to a hospital in Yadagungume for medical examination, where they were certified dead by a medical doctor and their remains released to their families for burial.

“One of the victims I mentioned above was kidnapped and later found with a bullet wound on his body. He too, his corpse was taken to the hospital, we are still waiting for his medical report.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Mamman Sanda, has directed the Area Commander and the DPO Burra to intensify efforts to see that perpetrators of the act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he added.