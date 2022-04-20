Advertisement

The Amanuike Community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra has alleged a plot by some natives to organise a protest against the tradtional rulership of the area.

The Traditional Ruler of the community, Igwe Alphonsus Ezebuilo, raised the alarm on Wednesday at a news briefing in Awka.

Ezebuilo said that intelligence gathered by the community leaders revealed that some youths had been mobilised to carry out the protest in the community and Awka, the state capital.

He alleged that the affected youths were made to swear to an oath at a shrine to carry out the plan.

He further alleged that the plan was being sponsored by a member of the community to foment crisis in the area.

“Just recently, an unauthorised town crier went round the community asking people to come out for a protest movement to the Government House, Awka “over a dispute relating to the Amanuike traditional stool.

“There is no form of dispute over the stool, which I have occupied since 2015.

“So, when we got the information, we have to stop that the plan.

“Last Sunday, someone brought two trucks filled with armed men and they were shooting sporadically in the community and we also arrested the situation,” Ezebuilo said.

He further said that the leadership of the community had written to inform the state government, police and Department of State Service over the turn of events in the area.

The royal father, therefore, called for a quick intervention by the government and relevant agencies to avert the impending crisis.

“We do not want to be held responsible for anything untoward in Awka or Amanuike, that is why we are making this public,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional ruler was accompanied at the briefing by the Traditional Prime Minister and President-General, Amanuike Development Union, Chief Charles Obi and Mr Samuel Okoye, respectively.