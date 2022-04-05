Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State government has approved bail of 31 underaged persons caught in possession of arms.

The Commissioner for information and state orientation Hon. Uchenna Orji made this known, monday while briefing the press at centinary city, Abakaliki after state exco meeting.

The commissioner who spoke on behalf of the state Executive Council (State Exco) said

“Exco did receive a report of 31 persons who are minors/ children, who were brainwashed into carrying arms during the Ezza – Effium crisis in Effium community.

“And Exco determined the fate of these minors and saw that they were brainwashed into carrying arms. The children had been in remand for 3months now.

” Exco approved that the Hon Attorney general and commissioner for justice, and the commissioner of police should work together on their bail/release.

On the terms/condition of their release the commissioner said parents/ guardians of these underaged should effect their bail, and then assure that they will never get involved in such act again.

“Exco further directed that their parents or guardians (where their parents are dead), should effect the bail process, including signing all the necessary affidavits. And these people are to assure that they will never be involved in this kind of activity of carrying arms.(Orji Uchenna)

In addition he said, “This is part of the processes of ensuring that lasting peace is brought in that crisis ridden community.

“Exco also appreciated the fact that peace is gradually returning in that place. That was a very welcome development, and that is why in the recent past, we also took some decisions that borders on the freedom of the executive chairman of that local government.