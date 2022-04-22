Advertisement

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is yet to declare for the 2023 presidency as the process to that effect is ongoing.

He spoke while playing host to a large crowd of supporters, mostly youths and women on solidarity march to his office in Abuja.

They persuaded him to declare for the 2023 presidency.

Leaders of the placard-carrying supporters took turns to ask the former President to return to office in 2023.

They promised to work for his victory at the polls.

Responding, Jonathan appreciated the large crowd for their support and visit.

He said: “Yes, you are calling me to come and declare. I cannot tell you i am declaring now but the political process is still ongoing.”

