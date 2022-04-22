Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has shared his experience after landing at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, for the first time.

The Governor who landed the Airport on Wednesday on board an Air Peace flight, flew into the state from Abuja.

According to him, his feeling was that of infinite possibilities, which also makes him want to write a book on the “Anambra Spirit”.

On his Facebook page, Gov. Soludo wrote “On board an Air Peace flight from Abuja to Anambra, being chauffeured to the homestead in an IVM G80 car, I ask myself what more could better explain ‘Local’ as the new global?

“Yesterday was my first landing experience at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, and the whole feeling of infinite possibilities makes me want to write a book on the “Anambra Spirit”. The warmth we exude as ndị Anambra is the pivot of our success in commerce and industry, a large dose of this was made manifest immediately I touched down and made my way to the arrival lounge.

“My happy day begins always with thinking about the prosperity of our Homeland.”

Recall that many other dignitaries and top-notch politicians in the had also landed at the airport, including Chief Allen Onyema of the Air Peace; former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, President Buhari’s wife, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari; ex-governor Willie Obiano and his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano; Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige; Senator Andy Uba; Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, among other personalities.

Located in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area, the airport, which was built in a record time of 15 months by the immediate-past administration of Chief Willie Obiano, received its first flight barely one year ago, on April 30, 2021; and recorded over 142 flights, with over 3,865 passengers landing and taking off therefrom just in one month after it was opened for commercial services on Dec. 7 last year.