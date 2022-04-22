Advertisement

Three days after members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) bombed a bar in Taraba, the state has recorded yet another explosion.

ISWAP had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted infidels.

The terror group said the explosion killed or injured 30 people at a market where alcohol was sold.

In the fresh explosion, which occurred on Friday night, nine people reportedly sustained injuries.

The explosion, it was gathered, occurred at Nukkai area, which shares boundary with Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state.

Details of the explosion are still sketchy, but it reportedly occurred close to a local beer joint.

Daily Trust gathered that the explosion left cracks on the walls of buildings within the site.

Spokesman of Taraba police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident, saying nine people sustained injuries.