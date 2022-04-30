Advertisement

By Peter Linus

There’s wide jubilation across Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency as Hon. Markus Gamache popularly known as (Jauro) picks up his nomination form at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja.

The upcoming 2023 elections provide another opportunity All Progressives Congress APC in Adamawa State to accomplish its mission to reclaim Adamawa State defeating the ruling Peoples DemocraticParty(PDP).

This is a dream come true if the APC stakeholders can work as a team to give Hon. Markus Gamache the House Representatives ticket for 2023. As things stand, a good number of community leaders, both religious leaders and youth at the grassroot are working round the clock for their Man Jaro.

Other politicians who paid for nomination forms have expressed willingness to step down for Hon. Gamache on account of his long standing achievements especially his overwhelming support for the Internally Displaced Persons IDPs across board.



In view of the disquiet trailing the ruling party in state, it is said that some politicians are now visiting top Clerics Nicodemusly for blessings at night for fear of defeat.



But would APC stakeholders like to gamble ? With Jauro 2023 a done deal for APC, the game is left for APC says Emmanuel Tari from Michika.