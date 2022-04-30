Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates the prevalence of unknown gunmen continues to rise unabated.

Unknown gunmen have attacked another location in Anambra State hours after attacking another location earlier today. Another attack occurred at the hometown of the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi at about 3pm on Saturday, April 30, 2023.

The gunmen attacked the community town hall in Agulu in Aniocha LGA killing one soldier and injuring many. The vehicles parked nearby were set ablaze by the gunmen.

Stay tuned for more details..