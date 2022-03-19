Advertisement

Following the release of the micro zoning arrangement of National Working committee offices Zoned to the South East, by the South East zonal Congress committee members led by Senator Ken Nnamani, the mainstream chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC in Enugu State, has called on the Former senate gaffer to contest for the position of the Deputy National Chairman, which has been Micro zoned to Enugu State.

Recall that the party, through a statement signed by the South East zonal Congress committee members that includes, Governors Hope Uzodinma, Dave Nweze Umahi, Senator Ken Nnamani and Dr Nkem Okeke.

The committee through a copy of the statement that was released to newsmen and obtained by our Office, micro zoned the Deputy National Chairmanship position to Enugu State.

In a statement signed in Enugu on Friday, by the Enugu State Chairman of the mainstream chapter of the party, the South East contact and mobilization women’s leader and the coordinator of South East mandate, Comrade Ac Ude, Lolo Queen Nwankwo and Chief Ocho Obodoeze, after a joint meeting of the leadership of APC Enugu mainstream chapter,foundation women’s leaders and also the leadership of South East mandate, they stated that, Senator Ken Nnamani having piloted the Affairs of the party in South East as a representative of the zone at the National Caretaker and Convention planning committee, deserved to be given a higher position.

They affirmed that, the Former senate President has been a Core party man, astute Democrat and purveyor truth, who puts APC Affairs above other things.

According to them, “As the mainstream chapter of APC in Enugu State, we call on our Father and leader, Senator Ken Nnamani to come out and contest for the National working committee position zoned to Enugu State”

“This is because, he has what it takes to make positive impacts in the party based on his antecedents as a party and National Assembly leader”

“Since the Deputy National Chairmanship position has been micro zoned to Enugu State, There is only one person that is fit for the Job and that is, Senator Ken Nnamani”

“We are begging on Senator Ken Nnamani to come out and pick his nomination form, because, we strongly believe that, with him, There will be no faction in APC Enugu State”

The APC Enugu mainstream chapter, Foundation women’s leaders and South East mandate,also described Sen Ken Nnamani as a bridge builder, quintessential leader, renowned purveyor of morals and a visionary leader.

They however, enjoined all the leaders of the party in the zone, across the country and Enugu State, to support Sen Ken Nnamani should he adhere to their request while also advising that, it would be very disastrous for the party in Enugu State to choose another person because, they only need A deputy National Chairman of APC like Sen Ken Nnamani.

“We enjoin all the good party leaders, to come out en mass an support Sen Ken Nnamani should he hid to our advise”

“APC needs a deputy National Chairman like Sen Ken Nnamani who can solve all our internal problems and provide the needed leadership for the party to move forward”