The Immidate past National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in the South East region, Hon Emma Enukwu has declared interest to run for the position of the deputy National Chairman of the party.

Recall that the South East zonal leadership of the party, had on 3rd March, 2022,released a zoning formulae for all the National working positions Zoned to the region.

The document which was viewed by our correspondents, showed that, the Deputy National Chairmanship position Enugu State was Zoned to Enugu State while other States got theirs.

The party in Enugu State, which has been troubled by series of internal problems after the 2015 General elections continued to experience more disunity since her last ward, Local Government and state Congress held in 2021.

Speaking with newsmen after collecting his nomination form, Hon Emma Enukwu described his act, as listening to calls by his friends in the APC across the country to contest based on his rooted background in the party and leadership prowess which he has displayed so far ; starting from one of the merger Political parties.

He stated that, the calls to contest and serve made him to present himself to the party, to serve them as the Deputy National Chairman, South.

According to him “Since the party brought out dates for the National Convention, i have been receiving calls from my supporters in the party across the 36 states of the federation and FCT to contest”

“This is because of the trust They have in me and believe that, i have done so well for the party in different capacities that i have served her”

“I am contesting because, i Want to serve the party and the interest of the grassroot; after receiving numerous calls to do so”

“As you can see, the National Convention is near, and i have strong believe that, the party will be more United after the Convention”

“I have listened to the yearnings of my supporters across the country, i am soliciting for their support to make this, come to fruition”

When Questioned on his ability to defeat other candidates contesting from his state, Hon Enukwu stated that, he is the right person for the Job but, it is only left for the party’s delegates to decide.

“I am the Right person for the Job, but it is not for me to decide but the party faithfuls”

“Everybody has the Right to vie for any provided, you are a party member, but i know our members know people, Who are deep rooted in the party that can protect their interest”.