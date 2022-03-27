Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An unidentified lady, on Saturday evening, literally ran mad and went naked in Awka the capital of Anambra State, few seconds after she was dropped from an unidentified Mercedes Benz suspected to belong to a Yahoo boy.

The incident, which happened right opposite the Awka headquarters of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Church, along the Oby Okoli Avenue, Okpuno, made her the third lady who had run mad from similar situation in Awka just this week alone.

Recall that another unidentified lady also reportedly ran mad yesterday beside Nourisha Fast Foods when she alighted from a Benz. And that was happening few days after another young lady had also run mad beside Juhel company, all in the Awka city.

However, the one of today seemed to be the most serious of them all, as the lady reportedly started by laughing, shouting and pulling her clothes shortly after the Benz had zoomed off, as though she was shooting a movie, thereby attracting attention of the passersby, some of whom did not only video her, but also made jest of her as she went round naked and entertained them.

This tarried for minutes, until some other ladies suspected to be her friends or relatives came around, clothed her, forced her into a tricycle and drove away with her, while her spectators gradually dispersed in amazement and shock.