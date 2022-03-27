Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Barely two weeks after a childless widow was assaulted and paraded stack naked in Anambra by those who accused her of killing her husband, another childless widow has been reportedly kicked out of her house in the state, just two days after burying her husband.

According to a viral social media post, the widow, Mrs Mary Ugochukwu is a native of Umuezenebo in Ifite Village, Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area, and also got married in Uhuagu Ifite Village of the same community, where the incident happened.

It was alleged that the family members of her late husband, simply identified as Nwokedi family, threw her out of the house and locked up everywhere simply because of her childlessness.

This action, which has received a wide range of criticisms from people, did not only deny the widow access to her late husband’s property, but also rendered her homeless, as she was sighted sleeping on a bare ground at midnight.

When contacted, the Chairman of the Village, Chief Mike Ezemaduka declined to comment on the issue, and refered newsmen to a non-existent President General, knowing fully well that the community currently has no President General.

All attempts to get the reactions of the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo, proved abortive, as he didn’t not respond to phone calls nor reply a message sent to him.

On his own part, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said the Command had not received the report or any complaints on the issue.

He, however, assured that the Command would take a step to investigate the matter.

Howebeit, it was learnt that a human rights group has recently visited and discussed with the widow, with the aim of taking up the matter and ensure she gets justice.