-Also identifies good governance as effective strategy

In search of a lasting solution to the lingering security challenges in the country, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has urged his colleagues, the governors, to fully and effectively collaborate with security agencies in their respective states.

He puts forth the request in his presentation of a paper, titled “Challenges of Insecurity and Nation Building,” at the 2020 Alumni Lecture of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Worldwide, held at Dame Edith Okowa Auditorium of the University, Friday.

Calling that, “Let me emphasise that state governments need to cooperate and work together with security agencies in dealing with the situation at hand.”

To accentuate the viability nature of his urge he assured that, Kano has seen the benefits of this synergic engagement with security agencies, at different levels.

Adding that, “Through it, we were able to identify and destroy the central command of the dreaded terrorists group and dealt a blow to their operations in Kano. Amongst other criminalities.”

He further maintains that, it was also through collaboration with security agencies that ensures the security architecture put in place, which guarantees relative peace in the state in comparison with other neighbours.

Explaining that, “They were provided with logistics and equipments and setting-up of a Police Anti-Cattle Rustling Squad, Ambush Squad and Tactical Observation points along the Falgore Forest, which was hitherto the den of rustling.”

Appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he said made it possible for the existence of permanent camp for military training ground where the Nigerian Army holds regular military exercises that was also established in the only major forest in the Kano.

By way of encouraging others he revealed that, “The state government has invested over N1billion on procurement of gadgets and operational vehicles for security operatives in the state.

The government has also re-organised Vigilante Groups across the state to enhance community policing and complement efforts of conventional security operatives.”

His postulation of other strategies explains that, through the establishment of the Ruga settlement, his administration was able to solve the problem of Fulani/herder clashes.

Governor Ganduje argues that, the menace of insecurity calls for a new approach that would be founded on credible intelligence gathering.

That, “Government must not only continue to engage the security personnel, but it must also, more than ever before, recognize the need to devote more attention to security intelligence, capacity building to meet the global best practice standard, and acquisition of modern technology.”

While observing that there is a need to modernize the security agencies with training, intelligence sharing, advanced technology, logistics, motivation, and change of orientation. He assured that with such effort operations could be much effective.

That it “… will enhance the operational capabilities of the Nigerian security agencies by identifying avenues that would enable them to respond appropriately to internal security challenges and other threats.”

“It is good for all to know that good governance is the panacea for the insecurity challenge in Nigeria. The war against insecurity would be won only by raising governance standards by cultivating the culture of good governance where the government is responsible and accountable to the people. Security engagement cannot be separated from good governance,” he argued.