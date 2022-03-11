Advertisement

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma on the good work he is doing in Imo State and urged him not to ignore the youths regardless of how bad their behaviour may seem.

Obasanjo spoke on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of Imo State Government, Owerri during a dinner in his honour by the Governor to mark the former President’s 85th birthday.

The former President thanked Governor Uzodimma for honouring him and for accepting to be his host, saying he was deeply touched by the reception by the Imo State First family.

He tacitly reminded the Governor that his name – Hope – means a lot and that “life without hope is meaningless.”

Explaining that his own personal life revolves around hope, faith in God and love for humanilty, Obasanjo who said he was satisfied with the steps Governor Uzodimma had taken so far to ensure there is peace in Imo State, admonished the Governor to work extra hard to find a lasting solution to the state of insecurity in Imo State by engaging the bad boys, regardless of who they are.

He identified three categories of bad boys as: those genuinely frustrated and angry, those who are being sponsored by politicians for political vendetta and those who by nature are criminally-minded and wired to act true to type.

Obasanjo used the opportunity to advise politicians to resolve all their differences through dialogue and without recourse to acts that would impact negatively on the society.

Speaking generally on the menace of insecurity, Obasanjo advised that “we have to find a solution if insecurity remains a problem in our society,” insisting that “for the genuinely frustrated/ militants, we have to learn to deal with them by talking to them.”

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma said he was grateful of the opportunity and excited to receive Obasanjo whom he described as “our great leader” based on his Pan Nigerian disposition.

Governor Uzodimma said: “God has already given him long life. We owe him our prayers always. The Government and people of Imo State are happy he is In our State. Our loyalty to you is undiluted because you have paid your dues.”

Governor Uzodimma who said he had to excuse himself from a crucial meeting in Abuja to receive Obasanjo noted that he was grateful he did. “Thank you for all the support you have given to me.”

The highlight of the dinner was the presentation of a birthday cake to Obasanjo by the Governor’s wife, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma.

Obasanjo was assisted to cut the cake by the Governor’s wife, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku and his wife, Dr. Bola Njoku, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Kennedy Ibe, former Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, Chaiman of Imo State Elders Council, HRH Eze Dr. Cletus Ilomuanya, Chairman of Imo State Council of traditional rulers, Eze Dr. EC Okeke among others while the Governor moderated the cutting.

The dinner was attended by many dignitaries including chieftains of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, the Commandant of the 34 Brigade Command, Obinze and his colleague from the Navy Command in Owerri, top government officials, among others.