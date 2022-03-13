Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In the light of the worsening security challenges in the state, the Anambra State Police Command has urged the residents of the state to always notify police and other security agents in the state about their planned ceremonies ahead of time.

It would be recalled that unknown gunmen had, within a space of two weeks, invaded two different burial ceremonies (in Ebenebe and Nnewi), where they wrecked havoc with their guns in the cause of their attacks.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, worried about the incessant attacks witnessed during ceremonial activities in the state, has advised the good people of the state to always inform the police and other security agents of the venue, date and time of their events.

He revealed that although Police were not informed before the burial ceremony that turned bloody in Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area of the state, Police have recovered a Toyota Camry used by the attackers and arrested some persons, who are now aiding the ongoing investigation into the incident.

On the last Friday attack by gunmen at Ndingbu Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North; the police image maker also disclosed that operation is still ongoing, aimed at rescuing the abducted and arresting the perpetrators, to bring them to book.

“The CP, while reaffirming the command’s commitment towards consolidating on the gains in crime prevention, restoration of law and order and improving safety and security of lives in the state, assures that the police, the military and other security agencies are firm to contain any security situation that may arise,” the statement reads.