The chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of NIgeria (TOAN), Anambra State branch, Mazi Syvester Chinweze Obiora, has presented the sum of two hundred thousand naira (N200.000) to each of the Keke riders whose tricycles were burnt during the unfortunate inferno at Onitsha -Owerri Road by ObodoUkwu Road some weeks ago.

Presenting the money to the victims, Obiora said the essence of the presentation was to help them reduce the huge loss during the inferno and assuage the present harsh economic conditions in the country.

Mazi Obiora vowed to continue to assist them including other members who ran into difficult challenges in future.

He cautioned those recalcitrant and unrepentant criminals who are using tricycles to defraud,extort money and other valuables and rob members of the public after snatching Keke to immediately desist from such criminal activities or be arrested and handed over to security operatives for prosecution.

The cheque was presented by Nze John Chukwuemeka,at Wazobia FM Radio Station in Onitsha who represented the chairman.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money and challenged them to be good ambassadors of the Union.

In a related development, Mazi Obiora, has marshalled out plan to put up a magnificent secretariat building for the Keke Union in Anambra State.

This, he said, will make the Union to be part of engine of economic growth in the upcoming Prof.Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

He said through such edifice, the identity of tricycle operators can always be discovered with ATMC SECURITY CODE if they commit crime.

Passengers, he said, who forgot their belongings in any Keke can trace them to the Uniona’s secretariat for collection.

He vow to work with the upcoming populous APGA government and promise to support government thrash out criminals in the State.