As he inaugurates 57-member LOC for the event, Says no plan to abolish Tsangaya schools

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State on Saturday announced the approval of 100 million naira for the forthcoming 36th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition to be hosted by his administration.

The governor announced this at the inauguration of the 57-member Local Organizing Committee for the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition held at Banquet Hall, Government House Bauchi.

Governor Bala assured to provide the necessary support to enable the committee carryout the assignment without any hitch, noted that, the selection of competent, experienced and knowledgeable people of proven integrity to serve as members of the local organizing committee is to ensure the full success of the event .

He said the terms of reference of the committee are to ensure the successful hosting of the Musabaqa in collaboration with Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, to form sub-committees to monitor the conduct of the event and ensure the provision of adequate security, healthcare and welfare services to the judges and the participants.

Others he said are to liase with individuals, corporate organizations and all stakeholders within and outside the state to solicit for their contributions to compliment funding of the programme, make a fair, realistic and detailed budget of the financial implication of the event, ensure judicious utilization of funds provided as well as to submit comprehensive report within two weeks after the completion.

“As we all know, the Musabaqa is a process of training the Muslims, particularly the younger ones, the correct reading, recitation and the memorization of the Glorious Qur’an with its translation. The hosting of the 36th edition of the National Musabaqa by Bauchi State Government in collaboration with Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto is an opportunity to organize the best ever national Musabaqa.

“I want to assure that, Bauchi State Government would do its best to ensure that the 36th edition of the National Musabaqa would for a very long time be remembered as the most successful.”

He used the medium to disclaim a rumour that his administration is planning to abolish Tsangaya schools, saying that the state government is only against street begging by Almajirai.

The governor said Tsangaya and other modern Qur’anic schools are an avenue for learning of Islamic knowledge where delegates that participated at various levels of Qur’anic competitions are produced.

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and former Grand Khadi in Bauchi state, Abdullahi Yakubu Marafa called for team work among the committee members for the success of the assignment.

“Your Excellency, we are grateful to you for finding us worty to serve in this committee and we are going to ensure justice, fairness in the discharge of our responsibilities for the success of the event.”