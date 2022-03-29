Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Worried by the fact that Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra state is yet to produce a member of the House of Representatives for Njikoka, Anaocha and Dunukofia Federal Constituency in the national assembly, since the inception of democratic rule, traditional rulers from the area have decried what they termed as political marginalization of the council area.

They therefore called for a deliberate political design in the spirit of equity, fairness and brotherhood for a son or daughter of the council area to represent Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers come 2023.

In a communique they issued yesterday shortly after their meeting and deliberation on political development within the council area at Njikoka Local Government Secretariat, Abagana, the traditional rulers of Dunukofia Local Government Area recalled that House of Reps has been rotating between Njikoka and Anaocha council areas,with the exclusion Dunukofia since the inception of democratic rule.

The statement however appreciated the fact that there are a low number of wards in the Dunukofia council area compared with that of Njikoka and Anaocha council areas, which places it in a state of political disadvantage, but “that is not of our own making”.

According to the communiqué which was jointly signed by Igwe Robert Eze, the Traditional Ruler of Ukpo community; his Ifitedunu, Umunnachi, Umudioka, Ukwukuand Nawgu counterparts, Igwe Emeka Ilouno, Igwe C. Anochie, Igwe Ralph Chukwurah, Igwe Peter Uyanwa and Igwe George Okaa-Onwuogu, “we, traditional rulers, believe that with mutual understanding and brotherly love, the issue of the political disadvantage will be resolved amicably and fairness given to all”.

The statement further added: “Dunukofia council area has eminently qualified persons that can make the Federal Constituency proud and we are calling on major political parties such as APC, PDP and APGA to zone their House of Representatives position to Dunukofia council area to promote fairness in old Njikoka council area”.

The communiqué reads in part: “That we of old Njikoka council area (Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha council areas) have since remained together and constitute the Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency.

“That collectively we are made up of political wards distributed thus; Dunukofia – 14, Njikoka – 18 and Anaocha – 19; thus, totaling 51 wards in the Federal Constituency”.

“That for the past 24 years (1999 to 2022) both Njikoka and Anaocha have each represented the Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers for 12 years apiece”.

“That no son or daughter of Dunukofia council area has legally represented Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency.at the Green Chambers for the past 24 years”.

“That there are 21 Local Government Areas in Anambra State. That 11 Federal constituencies are carved out of these 21 Local Government Areas. That Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency is one of such constituencies”.

“That a son or daughter of the other 20 Local Government Areas has represented their Federal Constituency at one time or another”.

“That Dunukofia is the only Local Government Area in Anambra State whose son/daughter has never represented his/her Federal Constituency over the past 24 years in the current democratic dispensation”.

.“That we are of the opinion that it is time a son or daughter of Dunukofia is given a chance to represent Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha at the Green Chambers”.

“That we appreciate the strong bond of brotherhood that holds us together and recognize the fact that when three ‘brothers’ are eating equity, justice and fairness usually comes into play when sharing the ‘meat’ in the plate of soup”.

“In this light and in recognition of the place of diplomacy and dialogue in politics, we have opted to dialogue with our fellow Igwes (traditional rulers) of both Anaocha and Njikoka LGAs with a view to requesting them to appeal to their subjects/children to shelf their ambition to go to the Green Chambers this time around”.

“They should allow the major political parties to zone their candidacy for this post to Dunukofia council area, in the spirit of equity, justice and fairness, as well as the brotherhood that we have enjoyed all these years”.

“That Dunukofia council sons/daughters are known to be passionate in discharging any duty assigned to them and representing us at the Green Chambers will not be an exception”.

“It explained that the traditional rulers are deploying consultation/dialogue to ensure that they nip in the bud any acrimony of marginalisation among our children and at the same time maintain mutual cooperation in future shared responsibilities”.