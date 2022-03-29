Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What could be better described as dogfight is about to stage in the Anambra North Senatorial Zone, as Chief of Staff to former Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Primus Odili, on Tuesday, declared for the senatorial seat of the zone, barely three weeks after his principal’s wife, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano had declared for the same seat, all under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Reports have it that Mr. Odili, who also hails from the same community (Aguleri) with ex-governor Obiano, held a meeting today at the community, where he made known his intention to contest the seat.

This was coming few days after it was widely rumoured that a cabal from the community “had concluded plans to humiliate Osodieme and ensure she lost her senatorial bid in Anambra north.”

Primus Odili, Chief of Staff to Gov Obiano

With these two declarations so far made by these two personalities to contest the same seat under the same party, it is now apparent and unarguabe that the battle for the party’s ticket in the zone may not be an easy or smooth one, as the duo are known to be strong forces, with their respective squads of loyals and supporters.

It had been earlier alleged that Mr. Odili has the backing of some top-notch politicians and APGA stalwarts from the area, including that of the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the Federal House, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, among others.

On the other hand, Mrs Obiano, who was previously the only person to have declared for the zone’s seat under APGA, obviously started losing supporters since last two weeks Thursday, after she exchanged slap with the wife of late Biafran Warlord, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu at the March 17th inauguration ceremony of the incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo. Her action did not only attract a wide range of condemnation from people, but also unfastened her from many who saw it as dishonourable and unwarranted.

This probably is a chance Mr. Odili is trying to take advantage of, and also probably hopes to leverage on, to secure the party’s ticket, as the ‘slap saga’ obviously created different impressions on people’s minds about Mrs. Obiano, her character and her senatorial ambition.

Some opined that Mr. Odili may have also envisioned and analyzed Mrs Obiano’s chances of winning the senatorial election for APGA if she eventually secures the party’s tickets unchallenged, as the opposition party may take advantage of the ‘slap saga’ to make Ndị Anambra North lose interest in supporting the ex-first lady.

An unconfirmed report also alleges that Mrs. Obiano already has an existing long-standing feud with the former Chief of Staff, Odili, prior to this declaration to drag the same ticket with her.

While some political analysts fault Mr. Odili’s move to challenge his ex-boss’s wife, others see it as nothing but a move rightly upheld by democracy.

Against all speculations by some media publications, Mrs Odili’s declaration may not force Mrs Obiano out of the senatorial race, neither will it force her to leave the senatorial zone (Anambra North, which is her senatorial zone by marriage) for him, to go and contest in Anambra Central (her own senatorial zone by birth), as two political juggernauts, Senator Victor Umeh and former Chief of Protocol to Gov. Obiano, Chief Uzu Okagbue are already dragging the party’s ticket.

With this in mind therefore, Anambra North remains a better option for Osodieme, as she has a greater chance and a much-easier battle there than in the Anambra Central.

As the APGA primary approaches, all eyes are now on the party to know whom among the aspirants will fly her ticket in the zone. Although, speculations abound that there may still be more declarations for the senatorial seat of the zone under the party, APGA, before the party’s primary.

Howebeit, with these two already-known declarations, one can rightly say that indeed, the battle line has been drawn.