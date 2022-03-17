Advertisement

It was dramatic as the wife of the immediate governor of Anambra State, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano and the wife of Biafran Warlord, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu exchanged blow as the newest governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo Takes votes of office as the sixth democratically-elected governor of the state.

Although, the cause of the public fight is still sketchy, it was learnt that Mrs. Obiano was earlier locked out of the inauguration venue.

It took a prompt intervention of some security men, speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor, Archbishop Alexander Ibezim, the newly-sworn-in Deputy Governor, Dr. Ibezim and his wife; and other guests to separate the two women, as they held themselves on hairs and exchanged blow, while Chief Obiano himself sat amazed in a cushion.

