By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The outgoing governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has taken his final salute as the executive governor of the state.

Chief Obiano arrived the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the Governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo at exactly 9:14 am, alongside his wife.

Recall that Obiano, who assumed office as the fifth democratically-elected governor of the state, on 17th March, 2014, has finished his two terms of four years each.