The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will meet members of the House of Representatives who are members of the party on Wednesday.

The letter of invitation was read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

The Speaker informed the APC lawmakers that Tinubu was asking them to grant him the chance to address them on March 16, 2022 at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

In the letter, Tinubu stated that the invitation was to discuss his decision to contest for president in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

According to him, his decision was the result of wide consultations with his family, political associates and other stakeholders.