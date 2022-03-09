Advertisement

As All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention draws nearer governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state inaugurated all elected officials of the party across all the 44 local governments and 484 wards in the state.

The inauguration took place on Zonal basis, starting from Kano South Senatorial District, to Kano Central Senatorial District and concluded with Kano North Senatorial District, which ended today Tuesday.

In each of the Zonal inauguration ceremony governor Ganduje insisted that, “As duly elected officials of the party, whose election was authenticated by the normal process of the party’s election procedures and reconfirmed by the Appeal Court, you should strive hard and make our party wax stronger.”

“Kano being the biggest democracy in Nigeria, we have every reason to set pace for the survival of democracy and strengthening of democracy in the country. You should go to all nooks and crannies in the state and make sure that our party remains strong,” urged the governor.

A total of 16 local governments, that consist of 172 wards from Kano South have 4,644 party officials from 172 wards and 432 officials from 16 local governments.

While Kano Central with 15 local governments has 172 wards. There are 4,644 party officials from 172 wards and 405 officials from 15 local governments.

Kano North with 13 local governments has 351 party officials from the 13 local governments and 3,780 officials from 140 wards.

Governor Ganduje assured all party officials of his unwavering support to continue with the good work of in-building stronger loyalty and commitment to party as they started.