By CHUKS EKE

An Onitsha High court, Anambra State, Presided over by Justice S.N. Odili has sentenced Sunday Emenike, one of the four accused persons standing trial for murder to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour, for the murder of Akachukwu Ezebuilo..

Justice Odili however discharged and acquitted three others, Wilfred Ezike (a.k.a Mgbiligba), Chosom Amakaeze and Paul Anozie of their murder accusation for want of evidence.

The four who were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy and murder were during the trial accused of the murder of Akachukwu Ezebuilo at No. 1, Zik’s Avenue, Fegge Onitsha on 10th September 2018.

According to the charge they were arraigned on a two count charge of conspiracy and murder of Akachukwu Ezebuilo and another two -count charge of conspiracy and attempted murder of Nnamdi Obumse.

The four had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges claiming that they were not at the scene of the incident on the fateful day.

Delivering judgment, Justice Odili said the trio of Wilfred Ezike Mgbiligba, Chisom Amakaeze and Paul Anozie, proved beyond reasonable doubt that they were not involved and present at the scene of the murder of the deceased on the fateful day.

He however did not exonerate Sunday Emenike from involvement in the conspiracy and attempted murder of Nnamdi Obumse.

The court said that from Sunday Emenike’s defence statement he was not able to convince the court of non involvement.

“”I am convinced from what he told the court that he was involved in the conspiracy and attempted murder of Nnamdi Obumse”..

“It has been proved beyond reasonable doubt that he was involved and I hereby sentence him to four years imprisonment for conspiracy and 21 years for attempted murder of Nnamdi Obumse. The sentences are to run concurrently”

Pleading for mercy, counsel to the convict, Barr. K. K. Oguejiofor said that the convict was a first offender and had conducted himself orderly through out the four years he was in detention .

The lead counsel to the accused, Barr. Chuma Oguejiofor, had in his contribution said that he was happy that his friend, Wilfred Ezike Mgbiligba, has been set free.

Commending the judge, other defend counsels and plaintiff counsels, Oguejiofor however posited that they may head to Appeal court after going through the certified true copy of the judgment sheet to get a better judgment for the convicted Sunday Emenike.

Also two other counsels for the defendants, Barristers Emmanuel Ezemenari and Lawrence Ndukaihe, said that they were 11 accused persons out of which seven were earlier discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

“We may appeal the judgment after studying it to obtain a better judgment for Sunday Emenike”

Commending the judge for a job well done, the counsel to the plaintiffs, Barr Gozie Obi, said that, ” it was a well deserved judgment for the convict”.

“He is a danger to the society, he should go in for the crime he committed.

He was arrested at Awkuzu SARS while he was facing another crime that investigation was going on”.