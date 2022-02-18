Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

There is excitement among parents, Teachers, pupils and students of Bauchi LYS Academy when they received grand parents of the students as part of the celebration of grand parents day in the school.

The grand parents advise the Students to take their studies seriously in order to become good leaders of tomorrow.

Grandparents of pupils of the Academy Bauchi gave the advice today when they visited the School to see the performance of their grand children in the school during Grand Parents day.

The grand parents expressed delight with the initiative saying its first of its kind and we are pleased with the recognition given to us by inviting us to be part of their grandchildren academic life.

The Proprietor of the School Alhaji Murtala Mohammed said the event was organized to make the grand parnts feel carried along in the education of their grand children,

Murtala said most of the grand parents are retired Teachers and would have a room to share ideas with the school since the system of education has been changed compared to their own time,

He said the opportunity will enable the School to join hands with Grandparents and parents in inculcation morals in to the children.



Murtala said like some of the Students who have graduated from the School , and are schooling in Bauchi, the School follows up on their academic performance.

The grand parents went round the classrooms checked their grand children performances.

The academy hosted the Grandparents day first of its kind, Students from across the School were excited to show their Grandparents their classroom and share their learning. The experience strengthens the links between family and school.

Many pupils interviewed said “It was wonderful to see Grandparents interacting so positively with their Grandchildren and participating in a variety of activities such as learning different subjects we were thought in school in fact it was memorable day for all of us were proud to share a small part of our school life with loved ones”.