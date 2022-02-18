Advertisement

Nigeria’s envoy to Germany, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has flagged off a novel issuance and re-issuance of passports in the German city of Cologne about 30 minutes away. The initiative came on the heels of the immense difficulties faced by Nigerian residents in Germany. The event was held on the 16th of February. According to Embassy officials this new initiative will be done periodically to reduce the number of Nigerian residents in Germany seeking new passports or re-issuances. This passport intervention had 150 children in attendance with multitudes of adults.

The intervention which is the first of its kind was an impactful medium to save applicants the inconvenience of travelling to Berlin and Frankfurt to renew their passports, their plans by the Nigerian Embassy in Germany to also take the initiative to other German cities. “No Nigerian citizen in Germany in need of a passport should be without one” Ambassador Tuggar added.

The intervention also derailed a planned protest by dissident groups, as many of the members planned to be recruited left for the passport intervention.

Ambassador Tuggar who is in his second term as envoy was first appointed in August 2017, by President Muhammadu Buhari. During his tenure he has played a key role in attracting investments to Nigeria and most importantly he was instrumental in the success of the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.