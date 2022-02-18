Advertisement

Kano State Deputy Governor Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has appreciate the Centre for Dry land Agriculture (CDA) Bayero University Kano for training about 1500 beneficiaries on different commodity value chain under the women and youth empowerment programme of APPEALS Project.

He also commended the centre for the joint training it conducted on effective extension service delivery alongside Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) for 129 newly recruited extension staff.

“We are highly appreciative of the CDA in this regard and loot forward to more collaboration in future he said”.

The Deputy Governor made the assertion on wednesday during the CDA open day to commemorate its 10th year anniversary and honour staff, partners and other stakeholders which held at the CDA training and research farm,Bayero University Kano.

He further said during period CDA has recorded significant achievements in the area of teaching, training, research and outreach activities, infact its exceptional performance availed it to win another grant from the World Bank to the tune of 5 million U.S Dollars under the Africa Centres of Excellence for impact project.

Gawuna however congratulate the CDA for attaining the feat of success it has achieved over the years and assured of cooperation and support.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, Prof.Sagir Adamu Abbas said the management team are ever willing to continue to support the centre in all its activities towards achieving its mission in addressing the African developmental challenges through cutting-edge research, knowledge transfer and training of high quality graduates which is tandem with the mission of the university.

Speaking earlier the Director of CDA,Prof.Jibrin Muhammed Jibrin explained that the centre is a World Bank supported African for excellence established by Bayero University to serve as a regional training hub for the West and Central Africa sub-region.

He added that the event is organised to honour staff and stakeholders who have contributed and impacted immensely towards achieving the the noble feat.

Awards were presented to outstanding cleaner,driver,administration staff, extension supporting agents development and industrial partners.

In attendance were the Chairman of House Of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Institutions Mannir Babba Dan Agundi, Kano State Government Officials, Members of Academic Community, Partners, Farmers and Students.