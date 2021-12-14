Advertisement

The governor of Plateau State, Rt Hon Simon Bako Lalong has sworn in the acting Chief Judge of the State and other commissioners.

The swearing in ceremony took place on the 13th December,2022 at the new government house, Little Rayfield Jos where the governor charged them to be diligent, sincere and transparent in their separate responsibilities.

“Although you have been appointed to different offices saddled with a wide range of duties, your responsibilities will ultimately have a meeting point as they will lead to a more stable, prosperous and democratic society. Therefore, the different oaths you have taken should give you the impetus to serve the people of Plateau State and Nigeria at large with sincerity, diligence and determination”. -He said

The governor particularly told the Acting Chief Judge that he is coming at a time that issues related to justice have heralded and still heralding the state,an indication that he has a lot do in ensuring smooth and right dispensation.

Making a remark on behalf of the appointees,the acting Chief Judge, Justice David Gwong Mann thanked the governor for the opportunity and promised to do their best in the discharge of their duties.

Full names of those sworn in are as follows;