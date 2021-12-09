Advertisement

No fewer than 9 people have been confirmed killed by men suspected to bandits in Pinau village of Wase LGA, Plateau State.

The incident according to reports occurred on the 12th December,2021 when residents woke up and discovered dead bodies littered within the community.

Eyewitnesses who preferred anonymity said that the gunmen came in their numbers and started shooting sporadically, feared people and rendered some lifeless and got others injured.

“We heard gunshots and everyone started running and some of us were killed”-They Said

Confirming the attack,the Plateau State Police Command via the PPRO,ASP Ubah Ugaba said nine people have been killed, four others injured.

“The Plateau State Police Command On 12th December, 2021 at about 16:30 hours, received a distress call that yet to be identified gunmen invaded Pinau Village, in Wase LGA of Plateau State. Unfortunately, killed nine persons while four persons were injured.”-Police said

Ubah added that full investigation has been launched to unravel the cause of the attack but stated that 8 people have been arrested in connection to the attack while 12 motorcycles have been recovered.

“Upon receipt of the report, a combined team of Policemen, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other sister agencies were mobilised and swiftly raced to the scene where 8 suspects were arrested and 12 motorcycles recovered.”-Ubah added

Meanwhile,top Government officials from the zone and outside have been pouring out dismay and condemnation of the attack, notable are ; Prof Nora Ladi Dadu’ut, Senator Representating Southern Zone at the National Assembly and Hon Idris Maje, Deputy Speaker,HoR and Member Representating Wase Federal Constituency.

It will be recalled that Plateau State has been on the news for months due to several attacks and killings in the state especially in Bassa,Jos North and Riyom LGAs.