From Duncan Odey, Abuja

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) today (8th December, 2021) took over the prosecution of one Chinyere Amuchinwa (née Igwegbe) for making false statements to the police bordering on exposing her genitalia in a nude video, among others. The matter came up today before Justice Halilu Yusuf of Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja.

The charges against Ms Amuchinwa were filed in relation to her feud with Dr Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo State. The former governor had also accused Ms Amuchinwa of blackmailing him and defaming his character.

In July, Ms Amuchinwa was arrested, detained and arraigned before the FCT High Court on a four-count charge. The charges stemmed from Ms Amuchinwa’s failure to substantiate her allegations of criminal conspiracy, intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life she had made against Ohakim.

In the charge which was dated 25th June 25, 2021 and marked CR/187/2021, the police accused Amuchienwa of providing false information in her petition against Ohakim. In count two, Amuchienwa is alleged to have lied that she gave Ohakim “the sum of N500 million for the purchase of a land in Lagos during the 2019 election”, which allegation the police concluded was false.

Count three of the charge which relate to Ms Amuchinwa’s nude video, reads: “That you, Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe (f), of 7B, Emelda Estate, Apo, Abuja, FCT, between late 2017 and mid 2018 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, intentionally exposed your genital organs and intentionally caused distress to other parties and that you did so with a selfie video with intention of deriving sexual pleasure from such act and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 26(3) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.”

In count four, the charge read: “That you Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe (F) of 7B Emelda Estate Apo, Abuja, FCT severally and repeatedly within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court, by spoken words and mechanical means which you intended to be read published directly and indirectly in the estimation of others, lowered the moral and intellectual character of (1) Dr Ikedi Ohakim (2) Chinedu Okpareke; that your words and actions were so loathsome and disgraceful that you hurt the feelings of their family and relatives, and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 392 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria”.

When the matter came up today before the FCT High Court, one Barrister Bagudu Sanni, appeared in court and informed the judge that the office of the Attorney General has taken over the prosecution. The matter was then adjourned to 10th February, 2021.