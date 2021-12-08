Advertisement

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Benjamin Bem Bura before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court, sitting in Makurdi, Benue State on a two count charge of obtaining Twelve Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N12,500,000.00) by false pretence.

The defendant allegedly obtained the sum from the victim to finance a contract he purportedly got from Benue State University, Makurdi, on the condition that he would return the money with 30% interest upon completion of the contract which he failed to honour.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Benjamin Bem Bura, sometime in 2019 at Makurdi, in the Makurdi judicial division of this Honourable Court, did with intent to defraud, obtain from one Adaji Musa Ojonegba the sum of Seven Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N7,500,000.00) only through Account No. 6590053870 domiciled in Fidelity Bank Plc belonging to you, under the pretext of carrying out a contract for Benue State University, Makurdi which you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges when it was read to him.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel, Mary Onoja urged the Court to fix a date for trial while the defence counsel, Agatse Tyosar prayed the Court to grant his client bail.

Justice Dogo, after hearing arguments from both counsel, adjourned till Friday December 10, 2021 for ruling on the bail application and ordered the defendant to remain in EFCC custody.