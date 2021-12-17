Advertisement

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi has inaugurated a committee to review reports of Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar committees on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking at the Government House Bauchi, Governor Bala said the committee under the chairmanship of Ambassador Jibrin Chinade has six weeks deliberate and submit report.

He added that his administration has resolved to review the reports with a view to identifying issues as well recommendations to address them.

Governor expressed confidence that a thorough work would be done towards putting an end to the lingering problem having Sayawa Chiefdom for lasting peace in the areas while calling on the committee members to work with stakeholders in the discharge of their assignment.

Also speaking, the chairman of the committee, Ambassador Jibrin Dada Chinade expressed gratitude to Governor Bala for finding them worthy and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.