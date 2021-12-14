Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nigerian man arguably with the largest number of wives has died.

He was Mr Simon Odo, a native doctor popularly known as ‘King of Satan’, who married 59 wives with over 300 children and grandchildren.

The late Odo, who hailed from Aji in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu state, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

Mr Emeka Odo, one of the sons who confirmed the death of his father in their family house, saying he died at the age of 74.

Odo said burial arrangement for his father was already in progress in compliance with his father’s instruction to the wives and children that his remains should not be deposited in mortuary when confirmed dead, but should be buried as soon as possible.

“Yes my father popularly known as King of Satan is dead; he died on Tuesday’s morning as he had been sick for the past three weeks.

“We are having family meeting to perfect arrangement for his burial since he instructed us not to put his body in mortuary,” he said.

He lamented that the death of his father was a big blow as he had a loving and caring father in spite of the large number of family members.

“Since this morning my father died kinsmen, friends and well-wishers have been trooping in shock and surprise to come and sympathise with our family,” he said.

On why he married so many women, the late Odo had said in an interview that he did so to protect himself as a man.

He had said in an interview: “I marry anytime any of my new wives insult me. I cannot stand a woman insulting me.

“If there are 20 dead men in Nigeria for instance, only five of them died naturally. The other 15 were caused by heartbreaks and bad attitudes from their wives. That is why I marry anytime a woman insults me.”

When asked how he provides for his extended family, he explained that God did not make mistakes by giving him plenty children, adding that he provided for all His creatures.