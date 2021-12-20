Advertisement

By Mba Nnenna

Twenty graduating students of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State made First Class Honours as the university prepares to hold its sixth convocation ceremony on December 14.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sunday Elom, announced this on Monday during a press conference to herald the event.

The VC said, “On the sixth convocation ceremony scheduled for December 14, I wish to state that we will be turning out 900 graduands from 10 faculties with the following degree classifications.

“While 20 graduands are for First Class, 306 are for Second Class Upper, 494 Second Class Lower, with 79 Third Class and one Pass.”

On the progress made by the university, the VC said that the National Universities Commission accredited six more programmes for the school in April, adding that “On the university ranking, a leading global ranking body based in Turkey, AD Scientific Index, ranked Alex Ekwueme University 32 out of the 167 universities in Nigeria on the quality of scientists in 2021.

“The July 2021 edition of Webometric World University ranking rated our univevrsity 50 out of the 279 tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Also in the African continent, the university was ranked 279 out of 1,952 institutions, while globally it is ranked 6,006 out of 11,987 institutions in 2021.”

According to him, one of the activities marking the ceremony is a research fair/arts exhibition, scheduled for December 7.

“On December 9, 68 pioneer graduating students of our Faculty of Education would be inducted into the teaching profession by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria.”

He said that the convocation lecture titled, 'Cost sharing in funding university education in Nigeria,' would be delivered by Emeritus Prof. Onyechi Obidoa while the event would be chaired by Prof. Charles Chike Onochie, former Vice-Chancellor, Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State.