The Oyo State Government has said it is leaving no stone unturned in providing a conducive business environment for businesses to thrive in the State, with the provision of credit facilities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Graduate loan scheme and other technical supports.

This disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye while speaking at the Ibadan Business Festival, held at the Trans Amusement Park, Ibadan.

According to the commissioner who was represented by the Deputy Director Trade, Mr Olayinka Raimi, the Ministry being responsible for Trade and Investment in the State would be willing to offer necessary assistance to investors, young entrepreneurs and others in realizing their potential.

Barr. Olaleye stated that the State Government has provided structured security architecture for business men and investors to operate unhindered in the State, stressing further that the pillar of any meaningful development in any nation is security hence the ranking of Oyo State as one of the safest States in the Nation for transaction of business opportunities and growth.

The commissioner therefore commended the organizers of the program, Ibadan Business Hub, for coming up with such a program which is in line with the agenda of the present administration in the state in accelerating economic growth of the State.

Earlier in her address, the convener of the program Mrs. Temitope Adelakun stated that Ibadan Business Hub is a one-stop platform that provides support for small and medium scale businesses in Ibadan and its environs to standardize and scale up their businesses.

Mrs. Adelakun stated that Ibadan Business Festival is an annual event that uses a mix of entertainment, talent hunt, networking, learning and collaborations to achieve an end goal of driving sales for registered vendors.