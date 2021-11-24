Advertisement

The current climate in Nigeria’s social environment appears deceptively calm to the ordinary resident of the west African country but the true conditions appear more tense than meets the eye. Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that State Security Services [SSS] may have suspended one of his staff, a SSS agent, owing to actions deemed unpatriotic.

According to the information, the DSS agent [name withheld] was suspended by the authorities following a post he made on social media – Facebook – using his private Facebook account. The post was deemed to be favourable to Nnamdi Kanu – or at minimum, shows sympathy for the Biafran agitation leader.

It was gathered that the post which was thought to be “harmless” by the suspended DSS agent – resulted in his instant suspension instead of a query or internal punishment. A source within the DSS told 247ureports.com that the DSS had to react swiftly to send a strong message to the entire Service of the Service’s stand on the Nnamdi Kanu issue. “It concerns National security. We don’t joke with National security”.

The spokesperson to the DSS, Dr. Afunaya was contacted for comment. He did not respond.

Nnamdi Kanu remains under the custody of the DSS in Abuja.