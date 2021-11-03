Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra state police command has described as “fake news and misleading” the assassination of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

A statement signed by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer and Head Media Police Team for Anambra 2021 Governorship Election, DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, said that such reports were capable of causing disaffection as well as heating up the polity.

She explained that the INEC boss Prof. Mahmud Yakubu was in the state for a stakeholders meeting where he assured the people of the conduct of a peaceful election on Saturday.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Anambra state police command has been drawn to the news trending on social media and other conventional media on the purported killing of the chairman Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) where media were giving different correlations.

“For avoidance of doubt and the purpose of clarity, the command wishes to state that the Independent Electoral Commission Chairman Prof. Mahmud Yakubu held a stakeholders meeting in Awka on 2nd November, 2021 and stated the preparedness of the commission to hold peaceful election in the state.

“The security agencies are ever ready to enforce their statutory responsibility to ensure hitch free exercise.

“The CP, Echeng Eworo Echang hereby urges journalists and other well meaning individuals to join the fight against crime reporting contents that don’t contrast current state of security in the society as they too should be agent of law and order.

“In view of the foregoing, the CP wants to state unequivocally that the publication is false and absolutely misleading.

“It is a figment of imagination deliberately orchestrated by the mischief makers to cause unnecessary tension and chaos in the polity.”